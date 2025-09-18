Have you seen him? 12-year-old boy went missing on Monday

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a boy who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

His name is Asaiah Bullplume, and he is 12 years old.

He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on 121st Avenue in Renton.

He was wearing basketball shorts, black tennis shoes with hearts on them, and a black knit cap.

Troopers say he could be in the Auburn area.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 right away.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA)- Bullplume- Renton, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/ZwB0te2dxR — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) September 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group