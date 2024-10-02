Have you seen her? Woman with dementia disappears in Seattle.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman in her 60s who has dementia.

WSP says Amalita Hiser hasn’t been seen since 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was spotted on Rainier Avenue South in Seattle, walking along the road.

She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, blue seats, brown shoes, and carrying a brown cane.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 right away.

WSP says the photo provided is not a recent one of her, so she may look a bit different than pictured.

