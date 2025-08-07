Have you seen her? Woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Puyallup area

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Have you seen Linda Ratcliff? The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been issued for her.

They say the 79-year-old has Alzheimer’s and might have trouble getting home.

She was last seen leaving her house in the South Hill / Puyallup area in a dark brown 2015 Buick Enclave around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol says her car was seen a few hours later in Lakewood at American Lake Park around 11:30 p.m.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call 911.

