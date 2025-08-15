Have you seen her? Woman in need of medication disappears in Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a woman in Seattle who is without her medication.

Her name is Susan Kim, and she’s 53 years old.

She was last seen three days ago on August 12, around 8 a.m. on 1st Avenue.

Law enforcement says without her meds, she may experience paralysis and not be able to respond or interact.

She was last seen wearing a light blue ballcap, a bright pink jacket, beige pants, and Black On Cloud shoes.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

Endangered Missing Person - Kim - Seattle, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/7AteDnyjyR — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) August 15, 2025

