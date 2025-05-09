Have you seen her? Missing 81-year-old with mild dementia missing out of Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Sandra, an 81-year-old with mild dementia who was last seen in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Sandra was last seen around 6 p.m. walking on Roosevelt Way NE, near NE 95th Street.

She has mild dementia and asthma, and police say she does not have her inhaler.

She’s not familiar with public transit, so if she got on a Metro bus, she may be confused.

Sandra is 5′1″ and has gray hair that may be up in a high bun.

Call 911 if you see her.

©2025 Cox Media Group