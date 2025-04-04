Have you seen Gail Preston? Woman with dementia missing in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with dementia who went missing early Friday morning.

She was last seen near her home on Lakeway Drive by Spencer Lake.

Deputies say she left her house without her phone and her husband is worried she may not be able to find her way back.

Deputies are using drones, K9 teams from multiple counties, and ground units from Mason County SAR and Kitsap County to search for her.

The department says they’re actively searching Pickering Road, Lakeway Drive, Duck Cove Road, Probert Road, and surrounding locations.

If you see Gail, call 911.

