Have you seen Brianna? Search underway in Morton for teen with autism

MORTON, Wash. — Have you seen Brianna Duffney? That’s the question the Lakewood Police Department is asking.

They say the 19-year-old who has autism is missing from the Morton area.

She was last seen on Bridgeport Way around 10 p.m. on March 31.

She hasn’t been heard from since, and her family is worried.

If you see her or know where she is, call Lakewood police at (253) 830-5000 so they can reunite her with her family.

Brianna Duffney, 19 y.o. with Autism Spectrum Disorder, is from the Morton, WA area and is missing. She was last seen in the 12700 block of Bridgeport Way around 10pm on 3/31/25. If you have seen Brianna, call Lakewood PD and help us reunite her with family. pic.twitter.com/FwJ1uFPBi0 — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) April 1, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group