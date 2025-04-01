Local

Have you seen Brianna? Search underway in Morton for teen with autism

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Brianna Duffney
MORTON, Wash. — Have you seen Brianna Duffney? That’s the question the Lakewood Police Department is asking.

They say the 19-year-old who has autism is missing from the Morton area.

She was last seen on Bridgeport Way around 10 p.m. on March 31.

She hasn’t been heard from since, and her family is worried.

If you see her or know where she is, call Lakewood police at (253) 830-5000 so they can reunite her with her family.


