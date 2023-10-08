Harborview nurses help Chelan County Mountain Rescue save injured hiker

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Mountain Rescue worked with two nurses from Harborview to save an injured hiker on the Stuart Lake Trail.

Mountain Rescue noticed the activation of an ‘InReach’ device three miles up the Stuart Lake Trail On Wednesday.

Two team members then ran up the mountain and found a badly injured hiker who had fallen off the trail near the creek.

It just so happened that a pair of Harborview nurses had already found the hiker and were able to help the rescue crew before more support could arrive.

More first responders from the Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue and the Cascade Medical Center arrived around 8 p.m.

After discovering the severity of the hiker’s injuries, a helicopter was called in for an airlift.

“We want to thank the two nurses who called in for help and assisted our team until more medical attention and team members could arrive, and thank you to the CCSO for sending deputies to help with a trail carry out,” said a spokesperson.

