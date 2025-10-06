Happy pawlidays! Zoolights will offer ‘Dog Nights’ this season

TACOMA, Wash. — The holidays are around the corner, and tickets are now on sale for one of the Puget Sound region’s most treasured traditions: Zoolights.

This year, there will be opportunities to bring your dog to enjoy the twinkling lights and get up close with some goats in coats.

Zoolights returns for its 38th year to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium from Nov. 28 to Jan. 4. The event is nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is closed on Dec. 24 & 25.

The event features 1.5 million lights that illuminate a one-way path through themed displays.

“This event is a magical experience for all ages,” said Alan Varsik, Director of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. “It’s a time for our community to come together and celebrate the season surrounded by beauty, tradition, and light. Whether you’re starting a new holiday tradition or continuing one that goes back decades, Zoolights has something special for everyone.”

Guests will see an illuminated Narrows Bridge, a towering Flame Tree, a massive tiger face, a giant Pacific octopus, the ever-elusive Sasquatch and more.

The aquariums are closed during the event, and animals throughout the zoo are not visible during Zoolights. Guests interested in seeing animals are encouraged to visit during the day.

Timed online tickets for Zoolights are required, and guests are strongly encouraged to plan ahead—popular dates sell out quickly.

Zoolights pricing

Nov. 29 – Dec. 15

Mon–Thurs: $14 General Public | $7 Members

Fri–Sun: $20 General Public | $10 Members

Children 2 and under: Free

Dec. 16 – Jan. 4

Every Night: $20 General Public | $10 Members

Children 2 and under: Free

Dog Nights at Zoolights

For the first time ever, on select nights you can bring your dog with you to the event: Dec. 1, 3, 9, 10, and Jan. 4.

Pre-purchased tickets for Dog Nights include admission for one dog and one adult:

Members: $27 for Dec. 1, 3, 9, and 10 | $30 for Jan. 4

General Public: $34 for Dec. 1, 3, 9, and 10 | $40 for Jan. 4

There are a limited number of dog tickets, so get yours early! Tickets must be purchased online. No dog tickets will be sold at the front gate.

Groovy Goats: Zoolights Edition

Get up close and personal with the zoo’s goats, some dressed in festive holiday coats. This unique experience is available as a special add-on to your Zoolights visit. Space is limited, so early booking is recommended.

Program Details:

Dates: Thursday–Monday, November 28 – January 4

Times: 4:40 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Groovy Goats Zoolights Edition Pricing (includes Zoolights admission):

General Public: $55

Members: $35

Note: All participants, including children 2 and under, must have a ticket.

