SEATTLE — Seattle officers arrested a teenage boy who was driving a stolen car in the Rainier Valley Sunday night, according to police.

Patrol officers saw a car that was reported stolen heading west on South Cloverdale Street from Rainier Avenue South.

Officers pulled the car over and arrested a 17-year-old boy.

When police searched the car, they found a handgun, gun accessories and a replica rifle.

The teen was booked into King County’s Children and Family Justice Center.

