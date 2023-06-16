Group that rebuilt Climate Pledge Arena the frontrunner to remake Memorial Stadium

SEATTLE — The developers responsible for renovating Climate Pledge Arena are now the frontrunners to remake Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium.

According to an update from Seattle Public Schools released Thursday, SPS and the city plan to “enter into discussions” with One Roof Partnership, which includes the Oak View Group, the Seattle Kraken, and the One Roof Foundation.

ORP was one of two groups that sent in proposals for Memorial Stadium, with plans to spend $150 million on a fully overhauled 10,000-capacity venue which would play host to school sports as well as a variety of other events.

ORP also was behind the renovations to Climate Pledge Arena.

The hope is to have the new Memorial Stadium finished between 2026 and 2027.

Memorial Stadium opened in 1947 in honor of eight hundred Seattle school graduates who died serving in World War II.

A memorial wall with their names was added in 1950, and city officials say the wall will remain a prominent part of any new project. Seattle Public Schools say engineers rated the stadium as poor and that it is nearing the end of its useful life.

The district has previous said that replacing it would cost two-thirds less than renovating it.

