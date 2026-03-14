Group of alleged drug dealers arrested while staying at a Sequim Casino

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says two men were arrested on Friday after they were found selling drugs while staying at the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim.

Over the course of a two-day investigation, detectives seized:

261.86 grams of suspected fentanyl

515.27 grams of suspected methamphetamine

30.25 grams of suspected cocaine

147 Suboxone strips

7 pistols

2 shotguns and 1 rifle

Drug scales and packaging materials

Approximately $18,980 in cash

A third man was arrested in connection with the investigation and was found with an unregistered firearm, CCSO said.

All suspects were booked into the Clallam County Jail facing various charges.

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