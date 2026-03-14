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Group of alleged drug dealers arrested while staying at a Sequim Casino

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Clallam County Sheriff's Vehicle Clallam County Sheriff's Office (Clallam County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says two men were arrested on Friday after they were found selling drugs while staying at the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim.

Over the course of a two-day investigation, detectives seized:

  • 261.86 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 515.27 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • 30.25 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 147 Suboxone strips
  • 7 pistols
  • 2 shotguns and 1 rifle
  • Drug scales and packaging materials
  • Approximately $18,980 in cash

A third man was arrested in connection with the investigation and was found with an unregistered firearm, CCSO said.

All suspects were booked into the Clallam County Jail facing various charges.

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