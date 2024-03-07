Greenwood 7-Eleven left with gaping hole after failed attempt to steal ATM

SEATTLE — A convenience store in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood was badly damaged in an overnight smash-and-grab burglary attempt to steal an ATM.

Employees told us it was between 2 or 3 a.m. on Thursday when three suspects used a U-Haul to ram the front of the 7-Eleven at Greenwood Avenue North and North 125th Street. The impact smashed in the two front doors.

When our news crew arrived, the doors were gone, leaving a gaping hole in the storefront.

Inside, the burglars left evidence that they had tried to steal the store’s ATM but were unsuccessful.

A heavy chain connected to a tow strap were still around the machine.

It is not yet known if anything was stolen.





