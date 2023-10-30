Local

Grant County Sheriff’s Office provides trick-or-treating safety tips

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Grant County Sheriff’s Office took to social media this week and offered some safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treating:

  • Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
  • Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
  • Never enter a home or car for a treat.
  • Always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
  • Only go to homes with a porch light on and, ideally, a well-lit pathway.
  • Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.
  • Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.

The sheriff’s office also recommends that parents remind their children how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency.



