Grant County Sheriff’s Office provides trick-or-treating safety tips

Grant County Sheriff’s Office took to social media this week and offered some safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treating:
- Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
- Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
- Never enter a home or car for a treat.
- Always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
- Only go to homes with a porch light on and, ideally, a well-lit pathway.
- Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.
- Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
The sheriff’s office also recommends that parents remind their children how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency.
©2023 Cox Media Group