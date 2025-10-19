Graham man arrested in internet crimes against children investigation

GRAHMA, Wash. — The Graham Police Department says it has arrested a man suspected of being involved in internet crimes against children.

Duane Hodgson Jr., 26, of Graham, was taken into custody following an investigation that began in late September. The case was initiated after the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hodgson Jr. was identified as the suspect and now faces multiple charges.

Investigators worked to obtain arrest warrants, which were issued on October 14. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hodgson Jr. later turned himself in and was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. A $50,000 secured bond was set.

Graham Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to contact the Graham Police Department or Alamance County Crime Stoppers.

