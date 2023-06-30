Grab a lawn chair and snacks: Seattle Center hosts watch party to celebrate ‘Sleepless in Seattle’

SEATTLE — The Seattle Center and Space Needle are hosting a free watch party to celebrate 30 years of the iconic film ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

Guest will be able to spread out on the Mural Amphitheater Lawn on Saturday, July 1, at 9:30 p.m. and watch as Sam, played by Tom Hanks, and Annie, played by Meg Ryan, are drawn together by destiny.

“The romantic comedy features classic Seattle sights like Alki Beach, Pike Place Market, Lake Union, and even Gate N-7 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport,” says the Seattle Center.

The Seattle Center also recommends bringing a lawn chair and a picnic or buying dinner from the Seattle Center Armory, open until 8 p.m. Seating is first-come, first served and will run until around 11:15 p.m. For more information go here.

Fans will be able to enjoy the film even more over the weekend at the Space Needle with themed cocktails and mocktails, and a custom-made movie poster photo background.

New York City is joining in on the celebration by lighting up the Empire State Building at the same time as the Space Needle Friday night.

The two monuments are also teaming up to bring one winner to Seattle and New York on a six-day ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ style trip. Enter the sweepstakes here.









