Got ‘Bad Blood?’ Want to avoid the Swifties altogether? Here’s how

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans are descending upon Seattle this weekend. The Eras Tour double feature at Lumen Field is one of five major events happening within city limits.

For those of you looking to escape from Emerald City, we’ve got some advice. Aisha Dayal with the Washington Department of Transportation suggests the earlier you can get out of town, the better.

“Late Friday night, early Saturday morning,” said Dayal. “Have a getaway car, a swift exit if you will, and find places you can go where there’s not going to be these big events happening.”

If you have no choice but to drive through downtown, WSDOT suggests doing it between 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. That’s when the concert is already underway.

The Ship Canal Bridge will experience some closures between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be impacted on Saturday and Sunday. Dayal warns with the 520 bridge closed, drivers coming to and from the eastside should prepare for slowdowns on I-90.

The Alliance for Pioneer Square anticipates the crowds this weekend will be larger than the showing for the MLB All-Star Game.

