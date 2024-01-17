Good Samaritans lend a helping hand as Whatcom County smacked with snow

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Wednesday brought a day of relentless snow in Whatcom County.

From the early morning commute to Bellingham’s midday wintry mix, conditions prompted canceled schools and stalled cars.

Amid the stalled cars and spinouts, were people ready to help.

“We saw the car stuck right there,” says resident, Joel. “So I decided why not be a good Samaritan and give them a hand?”

For some, this weather calls for an outdoor chore of shoveling driveways and scraping cars. For others, the snow day brought a dose of fun.

“I’m just going on a little ski tour around Bellingham,” says Caleb.

He went outside in his skis, turning streets into slopes.

“Roads are not very plowed here in Bellingham, so I think touring around on skis is definitely a safer option,” says Caleb after seeing cars struggle to maneuver the snowed roads.

For city crews working around the clock, there was a sense of urgency — a race against the continued snow.

Bellingham Public Utilities encouraging residents to stay home and stay safe.

“We definitely encourage staying home,” says BPU’s Brandon Brubaker. “If it’s not an emergency and the roads are kind of treacherous - stay home and we’ll do our best to get them cleared as soon as possible.”

