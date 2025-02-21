Good boy! K9 Harley uses super-sniffer to find fentanyl in Snohomish Co. Jail

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County K9 used its super-sniffer to track down drugs inside the jail.

On Feb, 18, K9 Harley from the sheriff’s office helped corrections staff do a sweep of the medical housing unit inside the jail.

Harley, a four-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer stopped at one bed in particular.

Upon further investigation, staff noticed signs of drug-related contraband, leading to a strip search of an inmate.

During this search, the inmate handed over a small ball of white powder, which tested presumptively positive for fentanyl.

As a result, corrections staff worked with law enforcement to refer charges against the person for bringing drugs into the jail.

“Kudos to our dedicated corrections staff and K9 Harley for their daily contributions to keeping Snohomish County Jail safe,” the department wrote.





