Going away to college for the first time? Try these tips to combat loneliness

For teens, going to college can be exciting and terrifying, especially if they’re moving away from home.

It’s the first time many of them are on their own.

As part of our back-to-school coverage, we have five tips to help those who are starting to feel lonely.

Try to go out and meet new people. Getting to know your roommates and other people who live on your dorm floor can help.

Try to get involved on campus and keep busy by joining a club, trying a new hobby, or signing up for extracurricular activities.

Get to know yourself. When you’re in a new environment, it may give you a new sense of purpose to explore new things.

Get help. Many college campuses have counseling centers where you can talk to someone who can help you work through what you’re feeling.

Give yourself time. It can take a while to adjust to a new environment.

Find more back-to-school coverage in our special section: https://www.kiro7.com/backtoschool/

©2023 Cox Media Group