Goats detained in Kent for ‘BAAADDD behavior’

Kent police detained two loose goats in the city’s north end over the weekend for bad behavior.

According to a post by the department, the pair was chasing people.

“Don’t goat us wrong, they are very cute. But no kidding around, it’s not ok for people OR goats to chase others. When asked why they were being so aggressive, one of them bleated that he was just “feeling a bit baaaaa-d today,’” said the post.

Kent PD says the kids were not booked but did receive a ride to the King County Animal Shelter.

KIRO 7 reached out to the animal shelter for more information. According to Cameron Satterfield, a Communications Manager with King County, a pair of goats was taken in on Sunday. The officer who brought them in said he found the animals on the side of the road on 88th Avenue South. As of Monday, the goats are still on hold at the Pet Adoption Center in Kent while staff searches for their owner.

“What normally happens with goats, if they aren’t claimed by their owner, is that we work with a partner like Puget Sound Goat Rescue to find them new homes,” Satterfield told KIRO 7.

Satterfield says they get calls like this about once a month for stray livestock or exotic animals, noting they’ve had calls in the past for goats, pigs, sheep, peafowl, horses, cattle, rabbits, and reptiles-- even a zebra that escaped in the spring and was on the run for nearly a week in the North Bend area.

Goats detained for baaaaaa-d behavior after chasing people around Kent's North end. Officer corralled the duo and transported to KC Animal Shelter for help to find their owners.#kentpdway #KPDGoatMania pic.twitter.com/ECsqZpiV3a — Kent Police (@kentpd) November 25, 2024

