Girl detained during temporary lockdown at Kentwood High School

Kentwood High School in Covington was in a temporary lockdown Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 a.m., deputies responded to the school after reports a female student was threatening another student.

The female was detained.

Deputies couldn’t confirm with KIRO 7 whether a gun was involved but did say deputies were on scene and still investigating.

The lockdown was lifted at about noon.

Currently, there is no threat to the public or the school.

