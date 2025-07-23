Gig Harbor power box house fire quickly put out by crews with residents’ help

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One says that fire crews were called to a house fire started by the home’s power box.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Paha View Drive on Fox Island.

The residents called 911 because they smelled smoke coming from the power box in the home.

They tried to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher before calling 911.

Crews were able to locate the fire quickly and fully extinguish it because of how quickly the residents were able to take action.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.

