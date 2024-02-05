Local

Gig Harbor movie theater evacauted after kitchen fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A movie theater in Gig Harbor was evacuated Monday after a fire broke out.

At about 12:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire at the Galaxy Theatres at 4649 Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor.

When they arrived, the building had already been evacuated for a kitchen fire that was already out.

Crews were investigating for any spread of the fire.

