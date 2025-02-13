Gig Harbor looks for pair accused of stealing $2,000 in cosmetics

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing $2,000 in cosmetics this week.

It happened on February 12 at the Ulta Beauty in Olympic Village.

The department shared pictures of the pair, captured on surveillance cameras inside the store, online.

“We would like to give them each a nice pair of bracelets to demonstrate our affection for them,” the department wrote.

If anyone recognizes the women, they are asked to call Officer Raphael at (253) 851-2236 and reference case 2504301137.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY Please help us identify these two sweethearts. They were in the Valentine's Spirit a couple... Posted by Gig Harbor Police Department on Thursday, February 13, 2025





