Giant skull sculptures at downtown Seattle parks celebrate Day of the Dead

SEATTLE — A new exhibit celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, can be seen at parks around downtown Seattle this month.

It features ten giant handmade skull sculptures crafted by world-renowned artist Hermes Arroyo in his hometown of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

The skulls are nearly 4 feet tall and will be on display during all of October.

Dia de los Muertos is a Latin American holiday that honors loved ones who have died.

The giant skulls can be found in these spaces managed by the Downtown Seattle Association and the Metropolitan Improvement District:

2+U, Second Avenue and University Street, Central Business District.

McGraw Square, 531 Stewart Street, Denny Triangle.

Occidental Square, 117 South Washington Street, Pioneer Square.

Pioneer Park, 100 Yesler Way, Pioneer Square.

Van Vorst Plaza, 426 Terry Avenue North, South Lake Union.

Westlake Park, 401 Pine Street, Downtown shopping district.

