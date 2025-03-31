Get ready for Seattle Restaurant Week!

SEATTLE — If you’re looking for something to do around Seattle, consider supporting local restaurants for Seattle Restaurant Week.

For two weeks, diners are invited to explore the “diverse and innovative local food scene” with curated menus at $20, $35, $50, and $65 at restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, and pop-ups across greater Seattle.

“Seattle Restaurant Week is a promotion of Seattle Good Business Network’s Good Food Economy program, which connects the Puget Sound food community to strengthen the local food chain and build a resilient, sustainable, and just local food economy. Seattle Good Business Network is a community-based economic development nonprofit, connecting and inspiring people to buy, produce, and invest locally, so that everyone has a meaningful stake in the local economy,” the event boasts on its website.

You can find participating restaurants on its website.

Diners can also sort by neighborhood, cuisine type, food restrictions, price, and ownership, if there’s a specific type of business you want to support.

You can also download a passport to track your foodie journey. All passport users who have downloaded and successfully checked in to at least one Eat Local First x Seattle Restaurant Week location during active passport dates will be eligible for a special prize drawing. The number of times you check-in and dine at locations is the number of entries you will have in our prize drawing.

The prize drawing will include gift cards/vouchers to businesses on the WA Food & Farm Finder.

Seattle Restaurant Week runs now until Saturday, April 12.





