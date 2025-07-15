Get ready for nightly closures of SR 520, I-5 on-ramps

SEATTLE — Starting tomorrow, certain on-ramps to northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle will be shut down overnight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it needs to conduct surveying on westbound State Route 520 and Harvard Avenue.

To do so, the westbound SR 520 to northbound I-5 on-ramp will be closed overnight from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16.

The Harvard Avenue East to northbound I-5 on-ramp will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 16 and 17.

“These closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to survey the ramps for the upcoming weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure that begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 18,” WSDOT said.

Beginning Monday morning, July 21, there will be a four-week lane reduction of the northbound Ship Canal Bridge.

