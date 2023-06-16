German Shepherd rescued in Ecola State Park

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a German Shepherd who reportedly fell off a cliff in Ecola State Park in Clatsop County, OR.

The USCG got an agency assist request from the Cannon Beach Fire Department for a German Shepherd who fell 300 feet down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. This part of the beach is only accessible by rappelling down from a hiking trail.

An Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded. At around 8:20 p.m., the crew arrived and were able to hoist the dog to the owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

No word on how this happened. The German Shepherd wasn’t seriously injured.

RAW: Dog rescued near Astoria

