Thieves caught drilling holes in gas tanks ‘oblivious’ to Everett officers’ arrival

EVERETT, Wash. — The combination of an alert bystander and two “oblivious” suspects led to the arrest of destructive gas thieves in Everett, according to Everett Police.

Early Tuesday morning, a witness called 911 to report that two men were trying to steal gas from cars in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

When police got to the location, they saw two men in the process of drilling holes in cars’ gas tanks who were unaware that police had arrived. A post on the Everett Police Department’s Facebook page described them as “oblivious.”

Both men were quickly arrested and later booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of theft and malicious mischief.

Everett gas thefts (Everett Police Department)

©2023 Cox Media Group