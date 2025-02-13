Gas line hit during construction in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton says a gas leak has been contained after it was hit during a construction project in the area of Northeast 5th Place near Index Avenue Northeast.

The Renton Fire Department had issued a temporary shelter-in-place until Puget Sound Energy could fix the line.

Renton police were in the area diverting traffic for about an hour.

#BREAKING Shelter in place ordered in area of 2900 NE 5th Pl for a gas line that was struck during construction. PSE is onscene, however they have stated this will be an extended operation. @RentonpdWA onscene assisting with traffic control and detours. pic.twitter.com/hexqfRIgzX — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) February 13, 2025





