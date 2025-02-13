Local

Gas line hit during construction in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Stock photo
RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton says a gas leak has been contained after it was hit during a construction project in the area of Northeast 5th Place near Index Avenue Northeast.

The Renton Fire Department had issued a temporary shelter-in-place until Puget Sound Energy could fix the line.

Renton police were in the area diverting traffic for about an hour.


