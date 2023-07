SEATTLE — A home’s garage is in shambles after a car hit it early Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a garage along Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 110th Street in North Seattle, just west of Northgate.

The garage collapsed from the impact.

The garage and car are cordoned off at the scene.

We’re working to get details on what happened.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Garage collapses in North Seattle crash A garage in North Seattle collapsed after it was hit by a car on July 17, 2023. (KIRO 7 News)

©2023 Cox Media Group