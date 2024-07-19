Gang member arrested in Seattle for domestic violence, gun possession

Seattle police arrested a gang member on Sunday afternoon in the Central District following a domestic violence incident, recovering a stolen firearm in the process.

Patrol officers responded to a domestic violence report in the 1900 block of 30th Avenue South on July 14.

They found a 31-year-old woman with recent injuries who reported being assaulted multiple times and threatened with a gun.

During the investigation, police located the suspect near 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street.

The suspect ran away, leading officers on a multiple-block foot chase.

Officers eventually caught up to and arrested the suspect for domestic violence harassment, domestic violence assault, obstructing a public officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The firearm, believed to belong to the suspect, was also seized as evidence.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man and validated member of the Union Street Hustlers gang, was booked into King County Jail with a bail set at $100,000.

The felony Domestic Violence Unit detectives are leading the investigation.

