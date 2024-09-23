FundHubWA launched as all-in-one site for climate and clean energy funding

Washington State has launched FundHubWA as a centralized hub for federal and state clean energy grants.

On Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the launch of a new website designed to give people and organizations a way to request funding for climate and clean energy projects.

According to the press release, Washington residents and businesses will have access to federal and state grants, tax incentives, and rebates that advance clean air, energy, and technology.

“These historic investments are supercharging Washington’s efforts to fight climate change by making it more affordable for people and organizations to switch away from fossil fuels and confront the damage caused by climate pollution,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on an opportunity simply because they don’t know about it. This portal offers everyone an easy way to browse for funding that could help them improve their home, business or community.”

Investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS for America, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Washington’s Climate Commitment Act will all be consolidated on the website as a one-stop shop.

“With the launch of FundHubWA, there has never been a better time to contribute to a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous Washington,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We know that everyone who lives in our state wants to do everything they can to improve their lives and improve their communities. Our goal is to help them find and secure the funding to do that.”

FundHunWA was approved by the state legislature in 2024 and will be run by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

