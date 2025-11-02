Fugitive arrested after not registering as a sex offender in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says that its Violent Offender Task Force has arrested a 30-year-old fugitive from Louisiana.

The fugitive was arrested on Tuesday, October 28th, for failing to register as a sex offender.

He had been living in the Lakewood/Marysville area and was wanted on a warrant for over two years.

The task force’s efforts culminated in the arrest of the individual, who was subsequently booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

