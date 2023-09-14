The Francis Forecast: Week 2 steps to victory!

In week two, the Seahawks look for a bounce back in Detroit after an awful showing in their season opener.

Step number one GET IN GOFF’S GRILL. Playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the game, Jared Goff is not pressured often but when he is, he doesn’t fare well. Out of 33 quarterbacks who played at least 400 snaps last year, Goff was 30th in completion 40.7%, and 25th in QB rating 56.2 under pressure. The key is to do it WITHOUT BLITZING because he is very good at finding the hot route when teams bring extra defenders. Seahawks didn’t touch Matthew Stafford Sunday. If that weak pass rush shows up again, it will be a long afternoon in Mo-Town.

Adding to that is step two, TURNOVERS IN BUNCHES. Along with zero sacks vs. LA, they forced zero turnovers. They were not "all about the ball". Goff has an active streak of 359 passes without an interception. Third best in NFL history. But the Hawks are going to need a few takeaways to keep up with the Lions offense, Riq Woolen had one last year in Detroit, the corner on his opposite, Mike Jackson, Tre Brown or rookie Devon Witherspoon (making his Seahawks debut) will be tested… Frequently.

Step three SHOW BALANCE ON O. Against the Rams Ken Walker had 53 yards rushing at halftime and the Hawks had a 13-7 lead. After the half? Two carries, 11 yards and the offense literally did nothing. It will be tempting for Geno to get into a shootout with the Lions like last season, but they are not likely to win that contest a 2nd straight time. How about we see the former Michigan St. star bust out for over 120 and keep the Lions potent offense on the sidelines!

I know it’s only week 2, but the Seahawks need a bounce back in the worst way. So let’s hope they can take some of these STEPS TO VICTORY!

