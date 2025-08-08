Foster Fest gives pets a chance to find a loving place to stay

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County recently received 84 cats and kittens and is hoping you’ll help them find a place to live.

On August 11, the shelter is inviting the public to Foster Fest. It’s a carnival-themed event that allows people to meet animals looking for someone to foster them until they find their forever home.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Humane Society.

Guests will enjoy cotton candy, games, and the opportunity to learn how to become a foster caregiver to a dog, cat, or critter.

“Opening your home to a shelter pet, regardless of how temporary, makes a tremendous difference for our open-admission shelter,” said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “It ensures we have the resources and space available for the animals who need us the most.”

Same-day fostering will be available. The shelter provides all necessary supplies and ongoing veterinary care, while fosters provide a safe, loving space until the pet is ready for adoption.

Fostering helps ease overcrowding in the shelter and reduces stress for animals.

It also gives them a better opportunity at adoption. According to a study published by the national animal welfare organization, Maddie’s Fund, dogs who spend time in foster care are 14 times more likely to get adopted.

