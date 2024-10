A Fort Wayne Police officer rescued a missing three-year-old autistic child from drowning on September 22 after the child went missing.

Officers responded to the call around 2:20 p.m. and began searching the child’s home and surrounding areas.

Officer Myers found the child in a pool and quickly pulled them to safety.

The rescue, which was captured on Myers’ body camera, showed the intense moment as the officer acted swiftly to save the child.

