Former prison guard sentenced for sexual misconduct with inmate near Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Danielle Alexandra Lucas pleaded guilty to second-degree custodial sexual misconduct after having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women near Gig Harbor. Lucas, 33, was a guard at the time.

According to court documents, per The Tacoma News Tribune, Lucas was in a months-long relationship with an inmate. According to the inmate, they started the relationship by passing notes to one another and, eventually, Lucas professed her love. Two witnesses reportedly claimed the inmate and Lucas would go into the restroom together in the middle of the night. The inmate was perceived to have been given special treatment, receiving gifts like candy, nail polish, and perfume.

Lucas will spend six months in jail as a result of the guilty plea.









