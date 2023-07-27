Former military officials say Pentagon is ‘operating with secrecy’ about UFO sightings

Former Defense Department insiders gave explosive testimony on Wednesday about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), which are commonly known as UFOs.

“The U.S. government is operating with secrecy above Congressional oversight with regards to UAPs,” said David Grusch, a former intelligence officer.

“UAP are in our air space, but they are grossly underreported,” said former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves. “These sightings are not rare or isolated. They are routine.”

“What concerns me is that there’s no oversight from our elected officials on anything associated with our government possessing or working on craft that we believe are not from this world,” said CDR David Fravor, U.S. Navy (Ret).

The three witnesses testified before a House subcommittee where lawmakers of both parties were critical of the lack of transparency.

“We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon, they work for us,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.). “We’re going to uncover the cover-up.”

“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it’s long past time that they got some answers,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).

The lawmakers questioned the witnesses about the extent of the U.S. government’s involvement with UAPs.

“Do you believe our government is in possession of UAPs?” asked Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.)

“Absolutely, based on reviewing over 40 witnesses over four years,” responded Grusch.

Lawmakers on the subcommittee heard a first-hand account from Fravor, who said he personally encountered a UAP in 2004.

“Saw a white tic tac object with a longitude axis pointing north-south and moving very abruptly over the water,” said Fravor.

But Fravor said nothing was done about it.

“What is shocking to us is the incident was never investigated,” said Fravor. “My crew was never questioned.”

The witnesses warned they have faced retaliation for speaking up about UAPs.

Grusch said he officially became a whistleblower in May of 2022.

“I am driven by a commitment to both truth and transparency,” said Grusch. “I’ve suffered retaliation for my decision, but I am hopeful that my actions will ultimately lead to a positive outcome of increased transparency.”

“The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies,” said Graves. “It is long overdue.”

The witnesses called for a system for pilots to report UAPs.

“We need a system where pilots can report without fear of losing their jobs,” said Graves. “There is a fear that the stigma associated with this topic is going to lead to professional repercussions.”

The public interest in the topic was clear by the long line of people waiting to get into the hearing room Wednesday morning.

Our Washington News Bureau spoke with Randall Nickerson, who was first in line after arriving Tuesday night.

“We don’t have to know everything, but if there’s other life forms out there, I think they should tell us,” said Nickerson.

©2023 Cox Media Group