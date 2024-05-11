Former Marysville SD school manager allegedly had sex with minor student

TULALIP, Wash. — This week, Carmen Phillips, the former school office manager of Heritage High School on the Tulalip Reservation was charged with First Degree Sexual Misconduct with a minor. Heritage HS is in the Marysville School District.

Phillips allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old male student last school year. The student reported the alleged sexual assault to the school resource officer on October 17, 2022.

At the time the allegations were made, Phillips was placed on leave. She no longer works for the district.

Phillips initially denied having any relationship with the student, but in September of 2023 pled guilty in Tulalip Tribal Court of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. In January she was sentenced to 60-days in jail.

The new case is in Snohomish County Superior Court. According to court documents there are sexual images and text messages between the two.

The court documents also say that Phillips admitted to certain sex acts with the teen in an October 2022 police interview.

©2024 Cox Media Group