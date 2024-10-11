Former King County jail guard sentenced to 102 months in prison for bribery and smuggling

SEATTLE — A former jail guard has been convicted of taking bribes and smuggling drugs into King County Jail.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced that the U.S. District Court in Seattle sentenced former King County jail guard, Mosses Ramos of Milton, to 102 months in prison for taking bribes and distributing methamphetamines and fentanyl pills.

According to court records, Ramos accepted a $5,000 bribe to bring in a pound of methamphetamine and 100 fentanyl pills to inmates Michael Anthony Barquet, 37, and Francisco Montero, 25.

“Corrections officers are critical for operating safe, humane, and secure detention facilities,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman. “In this case Mr. Ramos betrayed the trust placed in him and jeopardized the safety of his colleagues and detainees by smuggling highly addictive and lethal drugs into the jail.”

Montero is currently on trial for a double homicide and Barquet is awaiting trial for drug and bribery charges.

Ramos had served 18 years at the King County Jail before being fired in 2023.

Ramos has a history of “corrupt actions” said Assistant United States Attorney Cindy Chang and asked for a 10-year sentence.

“Ramos has a history of abusing his authority as a long-serving King County corrections officer. For years, he introduced drugs and other contraband into the facility, Chang said. “He disclosed confidential information to inmates. He allowed inmates to assault one another and even expressed a desire for an inmate to be assaulted when he believed the inmate “snitched” on him. Ramos’ unwavering abuse of power before, during, and after the charged offenses is an aggravating factor for his sentence.”

According to the press release, Ramos allegedly worked with Neca Silvestre of Kent, Katrina Cazares of Burien and Kayara Zepeda Montero of Seattle who are alleged to be associates of the two inmates.

The three alleged associates have pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.

