Former King County jail guard and co-conspirators indicted for bribery

SEATTLE — A former King County jail guard, two inmates, and three co-conspirators appeared before a judge in federal court in Seattle Thursday afternoon.

The United States Attorney’s Office in Seattle identifies the former jail guard as Mosses Ramos of Milton, Washington.

According to an indictment filed in federal court, 39-year-old Ramos accepted bribes to bring methamphetamine and fentanyl into the jail for two inmates. The inmates are currently still in jail.

In return, Ramos received bribe payments from two co-conspirators. Those two co-conspirators are described as associates of the two men in jail.

Ramos is charged with soliciting and accepting a bribe. The other defendants are charged with bribery for paying the bribes, according to the US Attorney’s office. All are charged with conspiracy to “engage in bribery, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.”

The jail guards’ union - King County Corrections Guild – released a statement Thursday commending all the law enforcement agencies involved.

They added that “the actions of one individual should not tarnish the reputation of our dedicated corrections officers.”

The defendants face between 10 years to life in prison.

©2023 Cox Media Group