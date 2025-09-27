Former JBLM soldier sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing children

TACOMA, Wash. — A former soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for the sexual abuse of four minors, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

36-year-old Johnathan Gentry was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after pleading guilty to three counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Gentry had previously been convicted in a military court for sexually molesting two 13-year-olds in 2013, for which he served two years in military prison, the DOJ release said.

Prosecutors say that years later, four additional victims came forward, revealing that Gentry had threatened them and their families to keep them silent about the abuse.

Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller said some of the victims were as young as three years old when the abuse occurred.

At sentencing, victims shared the impact the abuse had on their lives, with one stating, ‘my innocence was taken, my childhood was taken.’

Following his prison term, Gentry will also serve 20 years of supervised release.

