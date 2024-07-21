Former Army soldier sentenced for abusive sexual contact on airplane

SEATTLE — A former Chief Warrant Officer in the Army has been sentenced to 1 year in prison for sexual abuse of two teens while flying.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court in Seattle convicted 42-year-old James Benecke for touching two victims on different flights he was on in 2023.

According to court records, in April 2023, Benecke intentionally touched the buttocks of a 16-year-old who sat next to him on a flight from Anchorage to Seattle and two months later touched the buttocks and inner thigh of an 18-year-old on a flight from Dallas to Seattle.

In the plea agreement, Benecke admitted to intentionally touching both victims for his sexual arousal and was arrested at his duty station in Alaska in July 2023.

“Preying on teenagers in the confined space of an aircraft is traumatizing, and is happening far too often,” U.S. Attorney Gorman said. “Those convicted of this crime are required to register as a sex offender. Some have been banned from certain airlines. We need to get the message across that this conduct is unacceptable and will be prosecuted.”

“Mr. Benecke’s actions diminished their sense of personal safety, and turned what should have been joyous, meaningful trips – one to a school sporting competition, and one returning home from college orientation – into sources of trauma,” Gorman said.

©2024 Cox Media Group