Food bank in one of Tacoma’s poorest neighborhoods could be forced to close

TACOMA, Wash. — One of Tacoma’s poorest zip codes could soon lose a much-needed food bank. The Bounty Food Bank feeds more than 200 families each week. But it could soon lose its home in the basement of the Bethany United Methodist Church in South Tacoma.

The Church is in jeopardy, too.

The church must make a big loan payment or it will be forced to close. If that happens, the Bounty Food Bank will be left homeless, too.

It is easy to see that the Bounty Food Bank in the basement of the Bethany United Methodist Church is a labor of love for Shilo Shewmake.

“This place is the heart here,” she said, her voice breaking. “We have so many people here. And it’s a community thing, too.”

It’s easy to hear, too.

“They come in,” Shewmake said. “They sit down. They get to know each other, share ideas. And it’s just a place of comfort and feeding people, you know.”

It’s even a place to find love.

“They had the food bank outside up under that shed,” said Billy Brown. “And that’s how we met.”

Now Brown and Kenya B. Cormier are clients, and volunteers, too.

“That’s how we did it,” said Cormier. “It’s like the three food banks. We usually be in the parking lot. And they ask us for help and we go help.

“Go help,” agreed Brown.

Now it is Bounty that needs more help.

Bethany is in the process of disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church. But it must meet a $30,000 loan payment by December 15, or UMC will claim the property and evict everyone here.

That could really hurt. This is among Tacoma’s poorest zip codes. Some 12.5% of its residents live below the poverty line.

The prospect of Bounty Food Bank closing is especially painful for Shilo Shewmake.

“It feeds my soul, personally, to feed these people,” she said, tears filling her eyes. “So, it would be very heartbreaking for it to go away, you know.”

So, Shewmake started a GoFundMe, in hopes that they can save the church and the food bank.

