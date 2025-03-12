Flooding and erosion could impact Mount Rainier campgrounds, trails

ASHFORD, Wash. — The National Park Service (NPS) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are looking for ways to cut down on flood risk and erosion near Mount Rainier National Park – and they want your input.

WSDOT is suggesting building two log structures in the White River floodplain within the Mount Rainier wilderness. They would be next to the road corridor to prevent possible flooding of State Route 410.

To learn more about the project proposal, click here.

The road serves as a gateway to Mount Rainier National Park’s east side, including access to the White River Campground, Sunrise, and popular trailheads. Several spots along the highway have been damaged by past flooding and are at increasing risk of future flooding and erosion.

WSDOT and NPS are holding a virtual public meeting on March 19 at 4:30 p.m. to answer questions about the project. You can attend the meeting by clicking here.

“Providing sustainable public access to and through Mount Rainier National Park on this highway is a shared management goal for the National Park Service and the Washington State Department of Transportation,” said Park Superintendent Greg Dudgeon in a news release. “We highly encourage members of the community and park visitors to attend the public meeting and provide input on this proposed flooding and erosion risk project. Details of the project area and the proposed action are available on the project website and on the project StoryMap.”

Public comments on the project will also be accepted online here from March 12 to April 11, 2025.





©2025 Cox Media Group