Fleeing driver in Thurston County ends with struck construction flagger and rolled car

A driver fleeing from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office ended with an injured construction worker and a rolled car Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, a deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car that ran a red light in Lacey.

The registered owner of the car also showed to be on active probation with the Department of Corrections.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, and the deputy did not pursue them because of state pursuit laws, since reckless driving and running red lights are not pursuable offenses.

A short time later, the driver struck a construction flagger near Carpenter Road.

The driver then was in a collision with another vehicle near Mullen Road, which caused the driver to roll his car.

The construction worker and another victim were not seriously injured and the driver was taken into custody.

