Flames tear through Renton home, killing 1, critically injuring another

An overnight fire that ripped through a Renton home left one person dead and another critically injured.

Renton Regional Fire Authority crews arrived at the home in the 12300 block of Southeast 166th Street at 12:19 a.m. Friday.

The house was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.

A neighbor told us that when he saw the flames from his window, he banged on the burning home’s door and helped the woman who lives there get out. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Renton Fire.

The neighbor said a friend who was visiting the woman did not escape and died in the fire.

Video from the scene shows the home is gutted with its interior burned and part of its roof collapsed.

Fearing the flames could spread, the neighbor also went to the house next door to alert those inside.

Medic One and crews from Puget Sound Fire also responded.

Fire investigators are at the scene combing through the home.

This story is developing.

