Flames leap from car fire, halting traffic on I-405 in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — A car caught on fire in the righthand lane of Interstate 405, heading northbound at State Route 167 in Renton on Wednesday morning.

Rush hour traffic was almost entirely halted in the area as fire crews put out the flames and cleared up the road.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the right two lanes were blocked, and travelers were told to expect delays.

