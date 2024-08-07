Flames leap from car fire, halting traffic on I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A car caught on fire in the righthand lane of Interstate 405, heading northbound at State Route 167 in Renton on Wednesday morning.

Rush hour traffic was almost entirely halted in the area as fire crews put out the flames and cleared up the road.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the right two lanes were blocked, and travelers were told to expect delays.

A car fire is blocking the right 2 lanes of NB I-405 at SR 167 in #Renton. Fire and State Patrol are on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/ljYQspgap6 pic.twitter.com/qTHDclrNMc — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 7, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group